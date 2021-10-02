UNSG’s spokesperson says not issuing a press release on Cyprus “a conscious decision”

The UN Secretary – General`s Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Haq, has said that he does not expect at this stage anything as regards a press release on Cyprus that was expected to be issued, after Monday`s meeting of the UNSG Antonio Guterres in New York, with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

He went on to say that “when we don`t say something, it`s not that we`ve forgotten; it`s that a conscious decision is taken not to say something.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.