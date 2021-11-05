NewsLocalUNSG appoints Colin Stewart as his new Special Representative in divided Cyprus 

UNSG appoints Colin Stewart as his new Special Representative in divided Cyprus 

Colin Steward
Colin Steward

The United Nations Secretary-General has announced the appointment of Colin Stewart of Canada as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Stewart will also perform the role of Deputy to the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on the divided island of Cyprus. He succeeds Elizabeth Spehar, also of Canada.

Stewart most recently served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara.

He brings a demonstrated record of leadership and management, with over 28 years of experience in peace and security and international affairs, the UN said in a statement late on Thursday.

He previously served as Deputy Head and Chief of Staff of the United Nations Office to the African Union in Addis Ababa.

He als held appointments in several United Nations field missions, including as Acting Chief of Staff and Chief of Political Affairs at the United Nations Integrated Mission in Timor-Leste (UNMIT) (2007 to 2009).

A Canadian diplomat from 1990 to 1997, Stewart is a graduate of Laval University in Canada.

He is fluent in English and French.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article‘You are not alone’: EU Parliament delegation tells Taiwan on first official visit
Next articleDomestic Tourism Support Scheme extended till March 2022

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros