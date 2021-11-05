UNSG appoints Colin Stewart as his new Special Representative in divided Cyprus 

The United Nations Secretary-General has announced the appointment of Colin Stewart of Canada as his new Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).

Stewart will also perform the role of Deputy to the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on the divided island of Cyprus. He succeeds Elizabeth Spehar, also of Canada.

Stewart most recently served as Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara.

He brings a demonstrated record of leadership and management, with over 28 years of experience in peace and security and international affairs, the UN said in a statement late on Thursday.

He previously served as Deputy Head and Chief of Staff of the United Nations Office to the African Union in Addis Ababa.

He als held appointments in several United Nations field missions, including as Acting Chief of Staff and Chief of Political Affairs at the United Nations Integrated Mission in Timor-Leste (UNMIT) (2007 to 2009).

A Canadian diplomat from 1990 to 1997, Stewart is a graduate of Laval University in Canada.

He is fluent in English and French.