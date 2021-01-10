UN’s Lute to meet divided island’s two leaders on Monday

Special envoy of the UN Secretary-General, Jane Holl Lute, is arriving in Cyprus on Sunday evening for a scheduled morning meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades.

Lute is then set to cross to the breakaway northern part of Cyprus for talks with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

The goal is for stalled UN-brokered talks aiming to reunite the island, divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey, to resume.

Lute is preparing the ground ahead of an informal five-party summit to discuss the way forward as regards the Cyprus problem.

Both leaders have sent UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres letters with their positions on the process.