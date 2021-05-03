Unprecedented seven covid deaths in Cyprus, 481 new cases today

Seven deaths were announced today by the health ministry, raising the number of pandemic victims in Cyprus to 321, 209 men and 112 women, with an average age of 78.

The seven victims are

a 73 year old man, without vaccination history, who was being treated in the Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit,

an 85 year old woman, without vaccination history, who was being treated in the Limassol General Hospital,

a 95 year old woman, without vaccination history, who was being treated at the Limassol General Hospital,

an 82 year old woman, who had been vaccinated and was being treated at the Limassol General Hospital,

a 52 year old man, who had been vaccinated and was being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Care Unit,

a 97 year old woman, without vaccination history, who was being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital and

an 82 year old woman who had been vaccinated and was being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital.

481 new cases were confirmed out of 32, 399 PCR and rapid antigen tests. The national positivity rate stands at 1,48%.

The total number of covid cases in Cyprus are 66,911.

Conditions remain difficult in state hospitals, with 276 patients, of which 76 in critical condition.

28 patients are intubated.

The average age of the patients is 58.