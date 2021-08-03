University rectors call for physical presence of students for 2021-2022

The Cyprus Rector’s Conference has called on Tuesday for the operation of universities with the physical presence of students during the academic year 2021-2022.

Speaking to CNA regarding the operation of universities for the academic year 2021-2022, President of the conference, Pantelis Sklias said “we urge the academic community to re-operate universities with the physical presence of students in the new academic year”.

This way, he said, we achieve a full return to normality providing education and support services to the student community. At the same time, he said the universities are strengthening the state’s call to young people and the academic community to get vaccinated, “halting the spread of the pandemic and its repercussions to the social and productive fabric of our country”.

Concluding, Sklias expressed certainty that the decision will signal the return to normality and will be seen in a positive way by the student and academic community both within and outside the Republic of Cyprus.