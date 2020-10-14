University of Technology: Online classes for two weeks

The Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK) announced that following the finding of COVID-19 confirmed cases, all undergraduate and postgraduate classes will be offered online from 15 October until 28 October.

In a letter, the dean of the university noted that there was a number of students who tested positive to COVID-19 so immediately they took measures like online classes and disinfection of the buildings.

He also noted that the University will keep evaluating the situation and will inform accordingly. Students are expected to return to their classes provided the epidemiological conditions permit so.