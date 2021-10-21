University of Nicosia: Top 201-250 in the World in the Subject Area of Education

#2 in Cyprus and Greece, and #40 in the EU, according to the

2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject

The latest results of the annual Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject rank the University of Nicosia (UNIC) among the Top 201-250 universities in the world for Education for 2022. Correspondingly, the results place UNIC as #40 in the European Union, and #2 in Cyprus and Greece, in this subject area.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (WUR) are possibly the best-known and most influential university classification system in the world, drawing on five decades of expertise in the sector and millions of individual data points.

“Our University has rightly been recognised as one of the leading universities in the area of Education, alongside other highly regarded universities in Greece, the EU, the US, the UK and other parts of the world. This massive honour for the School of Education and our University more broadly, deservedly reflects the School’s high-quality output in teaching and learning, research, and contribution to society, as well as the excellence of our dedicated and internationally acclaimed teaching and research staff”, noted Professor Pouyioutas. “I would like to warmly congratulate and thank the entire School of Education community, our teaching, research and administrative staff, as well as our students and alumni. The contribution of our Master’s and Doctoral degree students specifically, particularly in research, has been important for our success”, concluded Rector Pouyioutas.

Continuing in that vein, the Dean of the School of Education, Professor Elena Papanastasiou, underlined this achievement as the result of the collective effort of the entire School, arrived at with diligence and extraordinary hard work. “We take special pride in the quality of our research and our teaching, and in our dedicated outreach efforts towards the community. It is especially gratifying that our School’s offering and output has been recognised by Times Higher Education in this way, as among the top globally in the all-important subject area of Education”, added Dean Papanastasiou.

The Dean also noted that the Department of Education and the School more broadly are actively mindful of their critical role in training future educators through research-based practices. “Our pedagogical approach stems from a deep understanding we have cultivated and continue to focus on, of the potential impact that educators can have in shaping our collective future. In line with this, we constantly strive towards excellence in all our endeavours, embracing innovative technologies and focusing on the development of 21st Century skills and critical thinking”, concluded Professor Papanastasiou.

This year’s Subject rankings also recognised UNIC as a global leader in the subject area of Business and Economics (#1 in Cyprus and Greece, #47 in the EU, and among the Top 201-250 in the world). Indeed, the results of the Subject rankings are the latest in a succession of distinctions bestowed on UNIC by Times Higher Education, chief of which is ranking the University among the Top 601-800 universities in the world by its flagship World University Rankings for 2022. Along with its inclusion in the Top 800 universities in the world, UNIC was ranked:

among the Top 251-300 universities in the world that are 50 years old or younger by the 2021 THE Young University Rankings;

among the Top 201-250 universities in the countries or regions classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as “Emerging” by the 2021 THE Emerging Economies Rankings;

Number 32 in the world in the core area of Quality Education by the 2021 THE Impact Rankings.

The University of Nicosia would also like to congratulate the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology for their inclusion in the 2022 Times Higher Education WUR subject tables across multiple subject areas.