University of Nicosia Advances to Top 201-250 in the World for Business and Economics

#1 in Cyprus and Greece, and #47 in the European Union, according to the

2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject

The results of the 2022 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject reinforce the University of Nicosia’s global standing in Business and Economics education, ranking it among the Top 201-250 universities in the world for Business and Economics. Correspondingly, the results place UNIC as #47 in the European Union and, once again, as #1 in Cyprus and Greece, in this subject area.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (WUR) is possibly the best-known and most influential university classification system in the world, drawing on five decades of expertise in the sector and millions of individual data points.

The Rector of the University of Nicosia, Professor Philippos Pouyioutas, underlined the University’s upward trajectory in the World University Rankings in this subject area, with UNIC advancing its standing from the 2021 THE WUR by Subject. “Our University has bolstered its position as a global leader in this subject area, alongside highly regarded universities across the globe. This massive honour for the School of Business and our University more broadly, deservedly reflects the School’s high-quality output in education, research and contribution to society, as well as the excellence of our dedicated and internationally acclaimed teaching and research staff in the recognised fields”, noted Professor Pouyioutas.

“I would like to warmly congratulate and thank the entire School of Business community, our teaching, research and administrative staff, as well as our students and alumni. The contribution of our Master’s and Doctoral degree students specifically, particularly in research, has been important for our success. I would also like to thank our Business Advisory Board, as well as the business and industry leaders who partner with us on multiple fronts, to provide invaluable input into our curriculum development, vital industry experience to our students, and high-profile employment opportunities to our graduates”, concluded Rector Pouyioutas.

Continuing in that vein, the Dean of the School of Business, Professor Angelika Kokkinaki, expressed her gratitude to the School’s entire academic community for its adaptability, resilience, and dedication to excellence, which resulted in an exceptional achievement during a particularly challenging time. She underlined the School’s strategic priority to constantly improve and adapt, in better equipping its graduates with the requisite theoretical underpinnings and core competencies for a rapidly evolving international workplace, as well as priming them to assume leadership roles across the business spectrum. “Being recognised as a global leader in Business and Economics education by Times Higher Education in their 2022 WUR subject tables represents an acknowledgment of our track record in teaching, research, and engagement with stakeholders at an international level. This distinction is both a reward for our collective effort and an obligation to lead by example as the top-ranked University in this field in Cyprus and Greece and among the best worldwide”, underscored Dean Kokkinaki.

The Dean noted that this progression in the rankings also reflects the School’s dedicated work in three research clusters in particular: Forecasting, especially the upcoming sixth, expanded edition of the highly regarded M Competitions, which is projected to be the largest yet, topping the previous edition’s 100,000 international submissions and offering $300,000 in prizes; Blockchain and Digital Currencies, where UNIC is a long-standing global leader, having been the first university in the world to offer a degree in the field; and Management and Marketing Management, focusing on innovation, entrepreneurship and real-life applications. “We are committed to keeping our students, both on-campus and online, from Cyprus and around the world, safe, on the frontline of their disciplines, and in close connection with our growing and diverse network of corporate partners, in service of fortifying their academic advancement and professional development”, concluded Professor Kokkinaki.

This year’s Subject rankings also recognised UNIC as a leading university in the subject area of Education (#2 in Cyprus and Greece, #40 in the EU, and among the Top 201-250 in the world). Indeed, the results of the Subject rankings are the latest in a succession of distinctions bestowed on UNIC by Times Higher Education, chief of which is ranking the University among the Top 601-800 universities in the world by its flagship World University Rankings for 2022. Along with its inclusion in the Top 800 universities in the world, UNIC was ranked:

among the Top 251-300 universities in the world that are 50 years old or younger by the 2021 THE Young University Rankings;

among the Top 201-250 universities in the countries or regions classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as “Emerging” by the 2021 THE Emerging Economies Rankings;

Number 32 in the world in the core area of Quality Education by the 2021 THE Impact Rankings.

The University of Nicosia would also like to congratulate the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology for their inclusion in the 2022 Times Higher Education WUR subject tables across multiple subject areas.