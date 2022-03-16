NewsLocalUniversity of Cyprus to give scholarships to Ukrainian students

University of Cyprus to give scholarships to Ukrainian students

4 candidates to contest election for UCY rector

The University of Cyprus will give 10 full scholarships as the minimum indication of solidarity to Ukrainian students whose studies have been violently interrupted by the Russian invasion.

The above suggestion was approved by the Council of the University during a meeting on 14 March.

The scholarships will cover both the fees and the monthly living expenses.

According to the University of Nicosia the target is to support students from Ukraine who were forced to abandon their homes but also their plans for the future.

For more information, interested parties can call:

For undergraduate studies, email: [email protected], or telephone: 0035722894021

For postgraduate studies, email: [email protected], or telephone: 0035722894044.

By gavriella
Previous articleCello & Piano Recital at The Shoe Factory on March 30

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros