University of Cyprus to give scholarships to Ukrainian students

The University of Cyprus will give 10 full scholarships as the minimum indication of solidarity to Ukrainian students whose studies have been violently interrupted by the Russian invasion.

The above suggestion was approved by the Council of the University during a meeting on 14 March.

The scholarships will cover both the fees and the monthly living expenses.

According to the University of Nicosia the target is to support students from Ukraine who were forced to abandon their homes but also their plans for the future.

For more information, interested parties can call:

For undergraduate studies, email: [email protected], or telephone: 0035722894021

For postgraduate studies, email: [email protected], or telephone: 0035722894044.