NewsLocalUniversity of Cyprus graduation ceremony with physical presence this year

University of Cyprus graduation ceremony with physical presence this year

The Health Ministry has approved the request by the University of Cyprus for this year’s graduation ceremony to be held with physical presence and by respecting the distance.

Unlike last year when this was denied due to the strict coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

The academic institution will now proceed with a number of ceremonies with physical but under strict health and social distancing conditions and with each graduate allowed to have two close persons in attendance.

Each university department will hold its own ceremony on a different night between June 22 and July 2 so that all graduates get their diplomas with their loved ones in attendance.  But, also, in accordance with covid-19 decrees in effect.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleFallen from grace former Kiti bishop refuses to leave holy place’s premises
Next articleHealth Ministry on alert after first Indian variant of Covid-19 detected in Cyprus

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros