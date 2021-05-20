University of Cyprus graduation ceremony with physical presence this year

The Health Ministry has approved the request by the University of Cyprus for this year’s graduation ceremony to be held with physical presence and by respecting the distance.

Unlike last year when this was denied due to the strict coronavirus restrictions in place at the time.

The academic institution will now proceed with a number of ceremonies with physical but under strict health and social distancing conditions and with each graduate allowed to have two close persons in attendance.

Each university department will hold its own ceremony on a different night between June 22 and July 2 so that all graduates get their diplomas with their loved ones in attendance. But, also, in accordance with covid-19 decrees in effect.