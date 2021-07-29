NewsLocalUniversity of Cyprus buildings demolition at a standstill

University of Cyprus buildings demolition at a standstill

 

Minister of Interior Nikos Nouris gave instructions for evaluation of buildings which fall under the jurisdiction of the University of Cyprus and are under impending demolition.

Nouris’s reaction occurred after an article published by Phileleftheros, giving information about the buildings’ impending demolition.

Interest in the situation was expressed by the President of the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek) Konstantinos Konstantis who sent a message to the Chairman of the Department of Urban Planning, asking to be informed as to which buildings will be demolished. He also asked the University’s Dean for time to re-evaluate the situation.

Konstantis noted that these buildings have remarkable architectural characteristics and should be preserved, even though they are not officially classified as such.

Chairman of Urban Planning Kyriakos Koundouros confirmed that if the buildings are deemed remarkable, then they will be protected.

The Mayor of Aglantzia Andreas Konstantinou clarified that the municipality did not grant permission for demolition.

The Dean of the University of Cyprus Tasos Christofides assured that the buildings’ historical and cultural value will be assessed before proceeding with any other action.

By gavriella
