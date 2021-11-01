InsiderEconomyUnits managing and processing waste not to close down

Units managing and processing waste not to close down

Wasteunits
Wasteunits

The units managing and processing waste decided not to proceed with a lifting of their operation that had been scheduled for today, 1 November. According to a relevant announcement, the association also decided to suspend for the time being the submission of filing a complaint to the European Commission to investigate a possible violation by Cyprus of the relevant Directive on waste.

The announcement specifically noted that after a meeting with the Agriculture Minister they were informed about a series of measures that the government has taken to implement the Law and restore the environment that has been burdened by throwing waste in areas that are not assigned for this.

So, the association decided to postpone their actions to give some time to the government side to implement the measures it has informed the association of.

By gavriella
Previous articleFriend of Russian couple key-person in theft of 70,000 euros
Next articleAkamas fire still ranging

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros