Units managing and processing waste not to close down

The units managing and processing waste decided not to proceed with a lifting of their operation that had been scheduled for today, 1 November. According to a relevant announcement, the association also decided to suspend for the time being the submission of filing a complaint to the European Commission to investigate a possible violation by Cyprus of the relevant Directive on waste.

The announcement specifically noted that after a meeting with the Agriculture Minister they were informed about a series of measures that the government has taken to implement the Law and restore the environment that has been burdened by throwing waste in areas that are not assigned for this.

So, the association decided to postpone their actions to give some time to the government side to implement the measures it has informed the association of.