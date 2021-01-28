News World United States drops in global corruption index on election aftermath

United States drops in global corruption index on election aftermath

Demonstrators in a car caravan demand the Board of State Canvassers to certify the results of the election in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“Serious departures” from democratic norms were a core factor in driving the United States to its lowest in eight years on a global corruption index in 2020, watchdog Transparency International said on Thursday.

The group’s annual report on business leaders’ perceptions of corruption – which gave the United States a score of 67 out of 100, down from 69 in 2019 – also cited weak oversight of the country’s $1 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

That put the United States behind Bhutan and Uruguay in 25th place, down from 23rd in 2019.

Referring to alleged conflicts of interest and abuse of office at the highest level, it described what it called the U.S. president’s attempts to pressure election officials and incite violence in order to change certified vote counts as “among the most serious departures from ethical democratic practice.”

Denmark and New Zealand continued to top the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), both with 88 points, while Syria, Somalia and South Sudan are still at the bottom.

Delia Ferreira Rubio, who chairs the global civil society group, said the COVID-19 pandemic was also a corruption crisis.

“The past year has tested governments like no other in memory, and those with higher levels of corruption have been less able to meet the challenge,” she said in a statement.

Transparency International noted that Uruguay, with the highest score in Latin America, invests heavily in health care, which has helped its response to COVID-19, while low-ranked Bangladesh has seen corruption flourish during the pandemic.

It also said that countries with more corruption had shown the worst record on the rule of law during the crisis, including the Philippines, where it said the response to COVID-19 had brought major attacks on human rights and media freedom.

The group said that 26 countries had significantly improved their scores since 2012, including Ecuador, Greece, Guyana, Myanmar and South Korea. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleStar lawyer in scandalous Al Jazeera ‘golden passports’ video posts own sound clip
Next articlePolice issue 147 fines for covid measures breach over past 24 hours

Top Stories

Local

President to unveil measures to combat corruption in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
President Nicos Anastasiades will unveil measures to combat corruption in Cyprus in a televised address on Thursday at 8:00pm local time. The President, along with...
Read more
Local

Police issue 147 fines for covid measures breach over past 24 hours

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 146 citizens and one establishment owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
World

United States drops in global corruption index on election aftermath

Annie Charalambous -
"Serious departures" from democratic norms were a core factor in driving the United States to its lowest in eight years on a global corruption...
Read more
Local

Star lawyer in scandalous Al Jazeera ‘golden passports’ video posts own sound clip

Annie Charalambous -
A Paralimni lawyer who had starred in a scandalous ‘golden passports’ video which brought down the House president and an opposition MP on Thursday...
Read more
Local

Court to decide next Thursday on suspension of operation decree of toxic asphalt unit

Annie Charalambous -
A decree application for the immediate suspension of operation of a highly-toxic asphalt production plant in Dhali area was submitted before a Nicosia district...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Playful panda cub makes virtual debut at National Zoo in Washington

Annie Charalambous -
He may be a giant panda, but for now Xiao Qi Ji is still a baby, romping with toys and snacking on sweet potato,...
Read more
World

Turkey-Greece talks held in ‘very positive’ atmosphere, Ankara says

Annie Charalambous -
Bilateral talks between Turkey and Greece to resolve long-standing maritime disputes, which resumed on Monday after a five-year hiatus, were held in a "very positive" atmosphere,...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: WHO team in Wuhan set to leave quarantine A World Health Organization-led team investigating the...
Read more
World

Israel, Denmark to vaccinate all athletes for Tokyo Olympic Games

gavriella -
Several countries, including Israel and Denmark, said on Wednesday they would vaccinate their athletes and staff against COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, amid...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros