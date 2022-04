The Union of Cyprus journalists stands by Turkish Cypriot journalist Sener Levent, following a year sentence imposed by a Turkish court. Levent is the director of Turkish Cypriot daily Avrupa.

President of the Union George Frangou said that they have already lodged demarches with international organizations, noting that this is an effort against free expression and freedom of speech. He also said that there is the danger of Levent being extradited to Turkey.