NewsLocalUnion of Cyprus Journalists expresses support for Turkish Cypriot journalist

Union of Cyprus Journalists expresses support for Turkish Cypriot journalist

Journalistsunion
Journalistsunion

The Union of Cyprus Journalists expressed support to Turkish Cypriot journalist Ali Kişmir, who could be facing up to ten years imprisonment in the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus over an opinion editorial he wrote in the past.

According to a announcement by the Union of Cyprus Journalists, issued Wednesday, Kişmir, who is the head of the Turkish Cypriot Press Workers’ Union (Basın-Sen), is again being prosecuted by the “police” in the occupied territories for an article published a year and a half ago in which he criticised Turkey, the AKP government and the Turkish occupation army for their interference in the internal affairs of the Turkish Cypriot community. As a result, the announcement goes on, Kişmir is being brought before a “criminal court” facing charges that could lead to up to ten years in prison and a ban to exit the Turkish-occupied areas.

It is also noted that the prosecution of Kişmir has already been strongly condemned by the European and International Federation of Journalists, while a delegation of the UCJ will be joined by Basın-Sen members at a protest rally outside the “criminal court” on Monday 28 February to express their strong protest against the prosecution and attempted silencing of Ali Kişmir.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident’s meeting with UAE Crown Prince cancelled due to situation in Ukraine
Next article“The Little Moth” at Rialto Theatre on February 26

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros