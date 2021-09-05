Unidentified woman involved in Paphos accident treated in critical condition

A so far unidentified woman who was hit by a car last night at the Pegia-Kathikas road is being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital in critical condition.

According to information, a car driven by a 30-year-old, under conditions that are being investigated hit a pedestrian who at that time was trying to cross the road.

The pedestrian was initially transferred to the Paphos General Hospital but then due to the seriousness of her condition was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital.

The 30-year-old was arrested on the basis of an arrest warrant.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Paphos Traffic Police, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.