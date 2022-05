An unidentified topless woman ran onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival to protest sexual violence in Ukraine.

At least 3,778 people have been killed and 4,186 injured in Ukraine since the start of the war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

More than 6.3 million people have fled to other countries, with 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.

(Reuters)