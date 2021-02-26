Unidentified persons threatened to burn CyBC because of Eurovision

Unidentified persons called this morning at state broadcaster CyBC and threatened to burn the building due to disagreements with the choice of the song that will represent Cyprus.

According to an announcement of CyBC, the song tells the story of a girl who is in an exploitive relationship with a bum she calls “El Diablo,” hence the title of the song.

It is the eternal struggle of good versus evil.

Particularly in our days, the announcement noted, we hope that the song will be an inspiration not only for women but for whoever is going through such situations.

(philenews)