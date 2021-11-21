NewsLocalUnidentified people vandalized "Big Potato" in Xylofagou

Unidentified people vandalized “Big Potato” in Xylofagou

Bigpotato
Bigpotato

Unidentified persons vandalized on Saturday evening the “Big Potato” in Xylofagou. They wrote in spray “ΑΝΟΛΑ, Μ94 F.G.”

The Xylofagou community head had already filed a complaint with the Police while efforts are taking place to erase the slogans.

By gavriella
Previous articleFinal phase of joint aeronautical exercise “MEDUSA 11” takes place on Monday in Crete
Next articleYoung man injured after fight in the center of Nicosia

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros