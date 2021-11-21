Unidentified people vandalized “Big Potato” in Xylofagou

Unidentified persons vandalized on Saturday evening the “Big Potato” in Xylofagou. They wrote in spray “ΑΝΟΛΑ, Μ94 F.G.”
The Xylofagou community head had already filed a complaint with the Police while efforts are taking place to erase the slogans.
