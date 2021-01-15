News Local Unidentified man found dead in a vehicle

Unidentified man found dead in a vehicle

Civilians found a man dead in a vehicle in the area of Aglandjia, Nicosia.

According to information from the Police, so far the man’s identity remains unknown, while it seems that the possibility of sudden death is being investigated.

(philenews)

By gavriella
