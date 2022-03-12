UNFICYP personnel from Ukraine to be repatriated and be replaced

NewsLocalUNFICYP personnel from Ukraine to be repatriated and be replaced

Five members of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) will be repatriated and will soon be replaced, according to the force`s spokesperson, Aleem Siddique.

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, has told the international press briefing at the UN headquarters that Ukraine has requested to withdraw remaining uniformed personnel serving with five other peacekeeping operations — Mali, Cyprus, Abyei, South Sudan and Kosovo, and that this includes 250 troops, 36 staff officers and experts on mission and 22 police officers, a total of 308 personnel from Ukraine.

There are five individuals from Ukraine who are members of UNFICYP and as the force`s spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), responding to a question, arrangements are being made for them to be repatriated, that is to return to Ukraine.

