Five members of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) will be repatriated and will soon be replaced, according to the force`s spokesperson, Aleem Siddique.

Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, has told the international press briefing at the UN headquarters that Ukraine has requested to withdraw remaining uniformed personnel serving with five other peacekeeping operations — Mali, Cyprus, Abyei, South Sudan and Kosovo, and that this includes 250 troops, 36 staff officers and experts on mission and 22 police officers, a total of 308 personnel from Ukraine.

There are five individuals from Ukraine who are members of UNFICYP and as the force`s spokesperson told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), responding to a question, arrangements are being made for them to be repatriated, that is to return to Ukraine.