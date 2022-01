UNFICYP peacekeepers from the UK, based at Ledra Palace Hotel rescued eight puppies in the buffer zone this morning and handed them over to the Nicosia Dog Shelter.

According to a posting on the UNFICYP’s twitter account: “Not all heroes wear capes – some wear camouflage.” The posting was accompanied by a video showing a soldier saving a puppy standing at the edge of a river, in the mud.