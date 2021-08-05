UNFICYP mandate renewal resolution circulates as official Security Council document

UN Security Council`s resolution renewing the Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus` (UNFICYP) mandate until January 31, 2022, which was unanimously adopted on July 29, has circulated as an official Security Council document.

The resolution was circulated as an official document of the UN Security Council S/RES/2587 (2021) on August 3, according to a Press and Information Office announcement on Thursday.

Among other things, the resolution reaffirms the Security Council’s Presidential Statement of the 23rd of July 2021 regarding the Turkish illegal actions in Varosha and condemns the Turkish President`s and the Turkish Cypriot leader`s statements on the 20th of July 2021.

It also calls for the immediate reversal of all illegal actions that have taken place since October 2020 while reaffirming the relevant resolutions, with special reference to resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992).

In relation to Varosha, in particular, the resolution reiterates the Security Council`s position that no action should be taken that is incompatible with the above-mentioned resolutions and calls for actions to be avoided that undermine the prospects for a peaceful solution.

Set up in 1964, UNFICYP is one of the longest-running UN Peacekeeping missions.

Since a de facto ceasefire in August 1974, UNFICYP has supervised the ceasefire lines; provided humanitarian assistance; and maintained a buffer zone between the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot forces in the north and the Greek Cypriot forces in the south.

UNFICYP’s Chief of Mission also serves as the Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and in that capacity leads efforts to assist the parties in reaching a comprehensive settlement.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974 and still occupies 37% of Cyprus` territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On July 23, 2021, the UN Security Council approved on Friday during an open session a Presidential Statement condemning the announcements “by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders” regarding Varosha, the fenced off part of Famagusta.