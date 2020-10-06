Insider Economy Unemployment rate soars in September 2020

Unemployment rate soars in September 2020

November unemployment edges up

Unemployment in September 2020 increased by 81%, compared to the same month last year, according to data released on Tuesday by the Statistical Service of the Republic of Cyprus.

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of September 2020, reached 30,718 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for September 2020 increased to 36,452 persons in comparison to 35,502 in the previous month, a Cyprus Statistical Service press release says.

In comparison with September 2019, an increase of 13,750 persons or 81% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sectors of accommodation and food service activities (an increase of 5,498), trade (an increase of 2,192), transportation and storage (an increase of 826), administrative and support service activities (an increase of 682), professional, scientific and technical activities (an increase of 644) and education (an increase of 561).

It is noted that according to the information of the Department of Labour, the comparison of the data since March 2020 and onwards, with the data of the previous months is not considered safe. This is due to the implementation by the Public Employment Service of the extraordinary measures announced by the Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance for automatic renewals of registered unemployed and new registrations of unemployed people without their physical presence in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus, the press release concludes.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Unemployment in September 2020 increased by 81%, compared to the same month last year, according to data released on Tuesday by the Statistical Service...
