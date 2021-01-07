Insider Economy Unemployed persons in Cyprus up 32% at the end of 2020

Unemployed persons in Cyprus increased by 32% at the end of 2020 compared to the end of 2019, according to data released Thursday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

The unemployed persons, registered at the District Labour Offices on the last day of December 2020, reached 33,382 persons. Based on the seasonally adjusted data that show the trend of unemployment, the number of registered unemployed for December 2020 decreased to 30,746 persons in comparison to 31,015 in the previous month.

In comparison with December 2019, an increase of 8,097 persons or 32% was recorded, attributed mainly to the sector of trade (an increase of 2,197), construction (an increase of 905), professional, scientific and technical activities (an increase of 764), manufacturing (an increase of 682), education (an increase of 574) and to the newcomers in the labour market (an increase of 1,043).

It is noted that according to the information of the Department of Labour, the comparison of the data since March 2020 and onwards, with the data of the previous months is not considered safe. This is due to the implementation by the Public Employment Service of the extraordinary measures announced by the Ministry of Labour, Welfare and Social Insurance for automatic renewals of registered unemployed and new registrations of unemployed people without their physical presence in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

(CNA)

