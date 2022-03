The Cabinet secured approval for a new place in the area of free Famagusta where underage people from the Pournara Center will be transferred.

According to what Anastasia Anthousi, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, said the target is to de-congest the overpopulation at Pournara.

As she added, over the coming days meetings will take place with the relevant officials so that the young people will be transferred to the said establishment smoothly.