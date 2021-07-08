Underage man escapes police in his grandmother’s car

The Paphos Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred last night.

According to the Police, around 01:50 in the morning members of the police saw a vehicle stopped at the left side of the road with three passengers.

When the policemen tried to approach to check, the driver started the car and rushed to escape. The police chased him but he was driving very dangerously violating traffic lights and driving on the opposite side of the street and managed to escape.

The car was later found in the parking place of a clinic. It was ascertained that it belonged to a 71-year-old lady who said she had not given it to anyone.

Later in the morning, a young man appeared at the Police station with his father and said he was driving the car which belonged to his grandmother.

Investigations continue.