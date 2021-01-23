Underage drug users not to be sent to mental hospitals

A new draft bill submitted in Parliament provides that underage drug users will not be referred to psychiatric institutions any more but to places of safe treatment. They will only go to mental hospitals if evaluated by a child psychiatrist and provided active psychopathology is diagnosed.

In a document accompanying the bill is noted that holding any person who does not meet clinical criteria for hospitalization into a psychiatric hospital constitutes a violation of human rights.

After the submission of the bill the parties involved were concerned about the issue of finding a place of safe treatment so it was deiced that the issue will be re-discussed.

