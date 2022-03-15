“Under the Same Sky” by Riana Raouna Gallery – Exhibition by 12 contemporary artists from all over the world

The group exhibition “Under the Same Sky” is the first physical exhibition of the Contemporary Art Gallery RIANA RAOUNA www.rianaraouna.com and presents works by 12 emerging artists from all over the world. The exhibition takes place between 30th March and 20th April, at A+ Multipurpose Event Space, 266 Ermou Street, 1017 Nicosia.

The participating artists are: Botond Gagyi (Romania), Besher Koushaji (Syria), Ebuka P. Agudiegwu (Nigeria), Henry Glover (UK), Jeehye Song (Germany), K Blick (South Korea), Lara Rottinghaus (Germany), Matete Martini (Italy), Marina Olympios (Cyprus), Mia Takemoto (Scotland), Shiwen Wang (China) and Werner Widmer (Switzerland).

Through twenty figurative and abstract paintings and three sculptural works, “Under the Same Sky” explores the feeling of nostalgia, either as a pure psychological condition or as remembrance of past landscapes and experienced events. According to the gallery’s founder and exhibition curator Riana Raouna, “The exhibition theme of nostalgia is an integral part of the human psyche; nostalgia relates to the past but most importantly, it acts as a vehicle for re-evaluating the present and aspiring the future.”

While each of the exhibited works is built around existing pillars of painting and sculpture, each of the artists adopts their unique artistic language, which is representative of the new wave in Contemporary Art. As Riana Raouna explains, “This exhibition is particularly important to us because, we will present the works of some of the most promising emerging talents from the international art scene for the first time in Cyprus. Our aim is to offer the opportunity to art lovers and collectors discover these exciting artists and acquire highly desirable works, whose value is expected to rise both aesthetically and financially.”

Opening: Wednesday, 30 March, 6 – 9 pm

Duration: 31 March – 20 April 2022, Monday-Saturday, 11 – 8 pm

Address: A+ Mutipurpose Event Space, 266 Ermou Street, 1017 Nicosia.

For more information, please call at +357 22 462 888, email [email protected] or visit www.rianaraouna.com