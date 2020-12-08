Uncertainty about the future of schools

Uncertainty prevails regarding the operation of schools since more and more students are absent from classrooms these days, either as confirmed cases of COVID-19 or as close contacts of confirmed cases.

As the president of the teachers’ union OELMEK, Themis Polyviou, said, approximately 2,500 students are currently in isolation at home and the number keeps increasing.

However, the Education Ministry proceeds with the exams every four months, with teachers expressing concern, believing that exams should be postponed.

Polyviou said teachers insist that rapid tests should start at schools immediately, noting that the request has already been made. Teachers have also requested that when vaccinations begin they should be among the first groups to receive the vaccine.

The Education Ministry said that they are in discussions with the Health Ministry so that a number of rapid tests will take place in schools in the near future.

The Ministry is also preparing a proposal providing financial motives for teachers using their own equipment for distance learning.

