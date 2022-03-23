Unaccompanied migrant minors to be relocated to Paphos, not Famagusta as planned

In a new twist to the imminent transfer of 150 unaccompanied minors from Pournara migrant reception centre to Famagusta the owner of the accommodation initially chosen unexpectedly retracted his offer on Tuesday.

However, the government has taken prompt action and the minors will be relocated to another facility in coastal Paphos after securing the okay of the town’s mayor as well.

The minors were to be relocated from overcrowded Pournara to a hotel in tourist-flooded Famagusta area after a Cabinet decision last week. But mayor of Paralimni Theodoros Pirillis immediately raised strong objection to the plan.

He said in a written statement: “Protaras, Paralimni and Ayia Napa will not become Pournara and they should get this out of their heads.”

Pournara hit the headlines earlier this month after dozens of minors left the centre and camped near a church in Nicosia to protest over living conditions.

The living conditions were described as shameful for a European country – especially when it comes to unaccompanied minors.

This prompted a visit to the facility by President Nicos Anastasiades who promised solutions within hours.