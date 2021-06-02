UN Spokesperson on conditions for re-opening of crossing points

Statement by the United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus

On 2nd June 2021, the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Ersin Tatar, confirmed agreement on synchronizing the two sides’ respective COVID-19 measures concerning crossings and on reopening all crossing points from 4th June 2021, onwards.

This important development was achieved as a result of the efforts undertaken over the past several weeks by the Turkish Cypriot Special Representative, Mr. M. Ergün Olgun and the Greek Cypriot Negotiator, Mr. Andreas Mavroyiannis, under the facilitation of the SRSG/Deputy Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Cyprus, Ms. Elizabeth Spehar, building on the important work and expertise of the Technical Committee on Health.

As per the agreement, the Technical Committee on Health will assess the epidemiological situation on a bi-weekly basis and determine the appropriate level to be applied at the crossing points, defined as:

Level 1 (Green):

• No restrictions

Level 2 (Orange):

• 7-day negative Antigen test or PCR test

Level 3 (Dark Red):

• General public: Closed

• Crossings for health reasons: 72 hr negative PCR test

• Crossing for work, education, residence-related purposes: 7-day negative Antigen or PCR test

The measures under Levels 1 and 2 will apply to all categories of people, bringing the situation at the crossing points back to the status quo ante, pre-COVID 19 outbreak, including for third country nationals. The measures that will be applied to vaccinated persons are currently being worked on and will be announced in due course.

If there is a surge of positive cases on one or both sides, then through the Technical Committee and experts from both sides, the data will be evaluated and if the data justify change, the requirements of the higher level will be implemented immediately.

Under the current conditions, on 4th June 2021, Level 2 (Orange) status will apply at all crossings.

The reopening of all crossing points will facilitate free movement, promote people to people contacts, build trust and have an overall positive socio-economic impact across the island for the benefit of all Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.