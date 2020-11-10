News Local UN Source: UN stepping up efforts to monitor developments in Varosha

UN Source: UN stepping up efforts to monitor developments in Varosha

The UN mission in Cyprus is stepping up efforts to monitor developments in Varosha, the fenced-off part of Turkish occupied Famagusta, a source inside the peacekeeping force says.

Asked about its reaction to a letter, sent recently by Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary to the Head of UNFICYP, in relation to Varosha, a UN source told CNA that internally, personnel from the mission`s police and military components are being coordinated accordingly, to step up efforts to monitor the situation in Varosha.

“We are busy monitoring, observing and reporting everything that is happening there, within the capabilities that we have” the same source added, noting that the UN mission is reporting developments on Varosha to the headquarters, in New York.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

The Turkish side illegally opened on October 8 part of the beach of the abandoned town of Famagusta, in violation to numerous UN resolutions.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.
(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleStudents to participate in protests events against pseudostate, for Polytechnic
Next articleCyprus House President tests negative for coronavirus

Top Stories

Local

198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 198 new COVID-19 cases on 10 November, out of 4,143 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,296. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Two forest fires due to lighting in Paphos

gavriella -
Two forest fires broke out today in the State Forest of Paphos due to lighting. According to an announcement of the Forest Department, the first...
Read more
Local

Paphos in the grip of bad weather

gavriella -
Heavy rain in the whole Paphos district as of noon today, with lightning and thunders. So far the situation is under control and according to...
Read more
Local

Cyprus House President tests negative for coronavirus

gavriella -
Cyprus House President, Adamos Adamou, tested negative for COVID-19, a press release issued by his office on Tuesday said. Adamou was tested after he came...
Read more
Local

UN Source: UN stepping up efforts to monitor developments in Varosha

gavriella -
The UN mission in Cyprus is stepping up efforts to monitor developments in Varosha, the fenced-off part of Turkish occupied Famagusta, a source inside...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

198 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 198 new COVID-19 cases on 10 November, out of 4,143 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,296. The break-down of new...
Read more
Local

Two forest fires due to lighting in Paphos

gavriella -
Two forest fires broke out today in the State Forest of Paphos due to lighting. According to an announcement of the Forest Department, the first...
Read more
Local

Paphos in the grip of bad weather

gavriella -
Heavy rain in the whole Paphos district as of noon today, with lightning and thunders. So far the situation is under control and according to...
Read more
Local

Cyprus House President tests negative for coronavirus

gavriella -
Cyprus House President, Adamos Adamou, tested negative for COVID-19, a press release issued by his office on Tuesday said. Adamou was tested after he came...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros