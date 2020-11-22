UN SG’s Special Envoy expected in Cyprus between November 30 and December 2

UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on the Cyprus problem Jane Holl Lute is expected to arrive in Cyprus between November 30 and December 2, diplomatic sources have told CNA, although the dates have not yet been finalised.

According to the sources, efforts are ongoing to finalise the date of Lute’s arrival in Cyprus.

Discussions are focusing on the “beginning of next week”, the same sources said, noting however that confirmation is still pending.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.



(CNA)