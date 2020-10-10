UN Security Council wants Turkey to reverse Varosha action

The UN Security Council has voiced deep concern regarding Ankara’s decision on Thursday to partially re-open the coastline of Varosha, an abandoned resort in no-man’s land in Turkish-held Famagusta.

In a presidential statement, the Security Council calls for the reversal of this course of action and for the avoidance of any unilateral actions that could raise tensions on the island.

The Security Council reaffirms the status of Varosha as set out in its previous resolutions, and reiterates that no actions should be carried out in relation to Varosha that are not in accordance with those resolutions, says the statement.

In Resolution 550 of 1984, the Security Council considered inadmissible any efforts to populate Varosha with people other than its lawful Greek Cypriot inhabitants and called for a transfer of the area to the administration of the United Nations.

In Resolution 2483 adopted in July 2019, the Security Council recalled the status of Varosha “as set out in relevant resolutions.”

In late Friday’s statement, the Security Council reaffirms its commitment to an enduring, comprehensive and just settlement in accordance with the wishes of the Cypriot people, and based on a bicommunal, bizonal federation with political equality.

In this regard, the Security Council calls on the Cypriot sides and the guarantor powers — Greece, Turkey, Britain — to engage in dialogue constructively and with a sense of urgency following the electoral process in the Turkish Cypriot community.

The Security Council reiterates its support for the UN secretary-general and his intention to convene a meeting as agreed between the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders in their meeting with the secretary-general in November 2019.

The presidential statement was released after the Security Council held closed-door consultations at the request of the Republic of Cyprus.

Cyprus is divided since 1974 when Turkey intervened militarily following a short-lived coup by the military junta then ruling Greece.