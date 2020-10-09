UN Security Council to hold deliberations on Varosha opening

The UN Security Council will hold deliberations behind closed doors on Friday afternoon to review a request filed by the Republic of Cyprus to address Thursday’s partial opening of the beachfront of fenced-off Varosha in Famagusta.

Cyprus has filed a request on the basis of Article 35 of the UN Charter after Turkey which occupies territory of the divided island since a 1974 invasion proceeded with the illegal opening.

Security Council members will be briefed by Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo – who is going to attend the session – as well as by Elizabeth Spehar, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Cyprus, via videoconference.

After the session, the President of the Security Council, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vassily Nebenzia is expected to read a statement to the press, agreed unanimously by all Security Council members.

The Cyprus government has said it prefers the presidential statement not to be limited to reaffirming existing resolutions and condemning the Turkish decision. Nicosia wants the presidential statement to clearly ask Ankara to recall the decision and reverse the action taken so far.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

(CNA)