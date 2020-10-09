News Local UN Security Council to hold deliberations on Varosha opening

UN Security Council to hold deliberations on Varosha opening

The UN Security Council will hold deliberations behind closed doors on Friday afternoon to review a request filed by the Republic of Cyprus to address Thursday’s partial opening of the beachfront of fenced-off Varosha in Famagusta.

Cyprus has filed a request on the basis of Article 35 of the UN Charter after Turkey which occupies territory of the divided island since a 1974 invasion proceeded with the illegal opening.

Security Council members will be briefed by Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo – who is going to attend the session – as well as by Elizabeth Spehar, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Cyprus, via videoconference.

After the session, the President of the Security Council, Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Vassily Nebenzia is expected to read a statement to the press, agreed unanimously by all Security Council members.

The Cyprus government has said it prefers the presidential statement not to be limited to reaffirming existing resolutions and condemning the Turkish decision. Nicosia wants the presidential statement to clearly ask Ankara to recall the decision and reverse the action taken so far.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.

UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece launches tender to sell its biggest shipyard
Next articleU.N. food agency wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Top Stories

Local

House approves resolution supporting Armenians

gavriella -
The House of Representatives today approved a resolution condemning the violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh. Specifically, ascertaining that the violation...
Read more
Local

Use of tape lures results in 11-fold increase in capture rates of target birds

gavriella -
According to a research entitled “Tape lures swell bycatch on a Mediterranean island harbouring illegal bird trapping,” that was recently published in the reputable...
Read more
Local

Strict measures at Limassol Hospital after five confirmed COVID cases

gavriella -
New measures have been announce at Limassol Hospital after five confirmed COVID-19 have been found. Specifically: Visitation of all patients will become stricter until and...
Read more
Local

No health checks for COVID-19 in gyms, tutoring centers

gavriella -
At the time when COVID-19 confirmed cases are increasing in Cyprus and the situation, according to epidemiologists, is getting worse, the health checks in...
Read more
Local

Car smashes into parked Road Works Department’s vehicle (PHOTOS)

Annie Charalambous -
A saloon car early on Friday smashed into the back of a parked Road Works Department’s vehicle and overturned on the Limassol-Nicosia highway. No one...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

House approves resolution supporting Armenians

gavriella -
The House of Representatives today approved a resolution condemning the violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh. Specifically, ascertaining that the violation...
Read more
Local

Use of tape lures results in 11-fold increase in capture rates of target birds

gavriella -
According to a research entitled “Tape lures swell bycatch on a Mediterranean island harbouring illegal bird trapping,” that was recently published in the reputable...
Read more
Local

Strict measures at Limassol Hospital after five confirmed COVID cases

gavriella -
New measures have been announce at Limassol Hospital after five confirmed COVID-19 have been found. Specifically: Visitation of all patients will become stricter until and...
Read more
Local

No health checks for COVID-19 in gyms, tutoring centers

gavriella -
At the time when COVID-19 confirmed cases are increasing in Cyprus and the situation, according to epidemiologists, is getting worse, the health checks in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros