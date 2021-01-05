UN Security Council set to renew UNFICYP mandate on January 28

The UN Security Council is expected to renew the mandate of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus on January 28 ahead of its January 31 expiry, according to an announcement in New York.

Special Representative and head of mission in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar is to brief on the latest UNFICYP report and recent developments in a closed videoconference.

A representative from the Department of Political and Peace building Affairs will also brief.

The political process in Cyprus remains at an impasse since the latest round of negotiations broke down in July 2017.

In 2020, engagement between Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders has been further limited by

the Covid-19 pandemic and in anticipation of the election in the breakaway Turkish-held northern part of Cyprus.

On December 1, Jane Holl Lute–who since 2018 has been serving as a special envoy of the Secretary-General on the Cyprus dispute–visited Cyprus.

Lute, whose core task is to consult with the Cypriot parties on finalising the terms of reference expected to serve as a basis for future negotiations, held

separate meetings with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and newly-elected Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

In line with established practice,

she has not made any public statements or comments on the substance of her discussions.

According to media reports, both leaders reaffirmed their willingness to participate in an informal meeting with the guarantor powers hosted by the Secretary-General.

Lute is expected to visit the island, divided since a 1974 Turkish invasion, early next week.