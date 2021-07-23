UN Security Council expected to finally agree on Varosha opening strong statement

The UN Security Council on Friday is expected to agree on a strong statement over Turkey’s latest further opening of the fenced area of abandoned Varosha in Famagusta after two days of disagreements over the final text.

A second draft statement from the UNSC president circulated on Thursday, with stronger language on Turkey’s actions than the first one that was drafted by Britain on Wednesday and ruled unacceptable.

However, the second draft that was again drafted by Britain did not say that Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot side are the ones behind the Varosha announcement on Tuesday, July 20, by the leadership in the breakaway Turkish-held north.

Nonetheless, a third draft has circulated and this time it appears that it is a much improved one with the permanent members of the UNSC also calling for the “immediate reversal” of Turkish actions in Varosha. Something that Nicosia demands.

The Security Council presidential statement is to also express the Security Council’s deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements, according to insiders.

And it will also call for the immediate reversal of this course of action and the reversal of all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020.

The Security Council will also underscore the need to avoid any further unilateral actions that could raise tensions on the island and could harm prospects for a settlement.

Reiterating the need for compliance with past resolutions on Varosha, the statement will also reiterate that the area should be transferred to UN administration.