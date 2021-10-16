UN praises Cyprus for supporting inspectors regarding suspected Libya arms plane

The United Nations have praised Cyprus’ support for the work UN inspectors performed on the island on a small plane suspected to be violating the arms embargo against Libya.

“I think what is very important is that Member States support the work of these experts in allowing them to do their work, which is what it seems to be happening, and they will report in due time to the Security Council,” said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

He was asked about this during his daily briefing in New York late on Friday.

The UN inspectors’ investigation of the small plane that arrived at Larnaca international Airport in July 2019 from Amman and was moved in the summer to Paphos International airport took place earlier this week.

FBI agents were also taking part in the specialized inspection.

The single-engine propeller aircraft according to local press reports, had either taken part in combat operations in Libya or was used to run guns in violation of an arms embargo that the U.N. Security Council imposed on the country in 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising overturned Moammar Gadhafi.