UN patrol car attacked in buffer zone

The UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) condemned an attack against a UN patrol vehicle on Saturday evening by unidentified persons.

According to the UNFICYP announcement, the incident occurred around 22.00 in the buffer zone, approximately three kilometers east of Geri village and the culprits escaped south in a car.

The patrol vehicle was damaged but fortunately there were no injuries.

UNFICYP hailed the detailed investigation by local authorities asking them to lead culprits to justice soon. It also noted that it is monitoring the situation closely and has increased patrols in the area.

By gavriella
