More than 3,000 refugees, migrants and asylum seekers died or went missing last year while trying to reach Europe via Mediterranean and Atlantic Sea routes, a U.N. refugee agency report showed on Friday (April 29).

UNHCR’s Shabia Mantoo told a news briefing in Geneva the 2021 figure represented nearly twice the number of lives lost in the previous year.

“We are seeing the increases soar,” she said. “It’s alarming.”

