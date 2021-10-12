UN, FBI arms experts to inspect plane at Paphos airport possibly linked with Libya

UN and FBI arms experts on Tuesday will inspect a possibly-modified plane at Paphos Airport believed to have been used in carrying forbidden cargo to Libya, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Insiders said the experts are to open a sealed hangar at the coastal town’s Airport and inspect the mystery aircraft thought to be a T-Bird.

The plane, which was registered with Serbian authorities as a non-commercial aircraft, traveled to Jordan in June 2019.

Despite having filed a flight plan to Libya, reports said orders were given for parts to be removed and the plane ended up flying to Larnaca in mid-July.

It was moved to Paphos airport within hours and parked in a private company warehouse for safekeeping.

Philenews also reports that, based on the findings of the experts, a report will be drafted and sent to the United Nations which is the body that imposed the arms embargo on Libya.