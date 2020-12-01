UN envoy Lute meets separately divided island’s leaders

UN Secretary General`s special envoy Jane Holl Lute on Tuesday will have separate meetings with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades, and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar.

Her mission is to listen to the two sides’ position on the way forward as regards efforts for a Cyprus settlement and the UNSG`s intention to convene a 5+1 informal meeting on divided Cyprus.

Lute, who arrived in Cyprus on Sunday evening, will meet with Tatar at 1100 local time (0900 GMT), in the Turkish-occupied Nicosia area, and at 1900, with President Anastasiades, at the Presidential Palace.

On Monday, she conferred with UNSG`s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, and the members of the UN team here, who are dealing with the Cyprus problem.

Lute will leave the island on Wednesday. She will travel to Athens for consultations with the Greek government.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, n the Swiss resort of Crans Montana, but failed to yield any result.

(CNA)