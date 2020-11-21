News Local UN envoy begins consultations for new Cyprus meeting

UN envoy begins consultations for new Cyprus meeting

UN envoy Jane Holl Lute, has started consultations in order to create the conditions to prepare for a new meeting for the Cyprus issue, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said.

“Jane Lute has started consultations in order to create the conditions to prepare for a new meeting of the so-called 5+1, I meant plus the United Nations, which means the two Cypriot communities and the guarantors, Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom” he said.

Guterres added that “we hope that this meeting would be possible and hope that this meeting will allows to restart the discussions that took place in Crans-Montana and that they need to restart”.

Invited to comment on Turkish President`s statement for a two state solution in Cyprus, he said “obviously, in the context of these conversations and in the course of these discussions, each party has the right to take the initiatives that each party wants. Our objective at the present moment is to be able to bring the parties together and to restart where we ended a few months ago”.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
