UN Cyprus contributor meeting highlights importance of respecting buffer zone

The importance of respecting the UN buffer zone in Cyprus, emphasizing gender inclusion in all operations and work towards a mine-free Cyprus was highlighted during an UNFICYP contributor meeting.

UN Department of Peacekeeping operations in a post on Twitter today also welcomed Ireland’s almost 30-year contribution to UNFICYP.

“The @UN_Cyprus’ contributor meeting on Jan 12 “highlighted the importance of respecting buffer zone, emphasizing gender inclusion throughout ops and working towards a mine-free Cyprus,” the department said.

UN Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP) is in charge of the 180-kilometre UN-Controlled buffer zone dividing Cyprus since the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.