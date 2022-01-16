UN Cyprus contributor meeting highlights importance of respecting buffer zone

NewsLocalUN Cyprus contributor meeting highlights importance of respecting buffer zone

The importance of respecting the UN buffer zone in Cyprus, emphasizing gender inclusion in all operations and work towards a mine-free Cyprus was highlighted during an UNFICYP contributor meeting.

UN Department of Peacekeeping operations in a post on Twitter today also welcomed Ireland’s almost 30-year contribution to UNFICYP.

“The @UN_Cyprus’ contributor meeting on Jan 12 “highlighted the importance of respecting buffer zone, emphasizing gender inclusion throughout ops and working towards a mine-free Cyprus,” the department said.

UN Peacekeeping Force (UNFICYP) is in charge of the 180-kilometre UN-Controlled buffer zone dividing Cyprus since the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

