UN Confirms Anastasiades-Tatar informal meeting

Greece calls for an urgent resolution to the Cyprus problem

The United Nations confirmed on Friday that the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will have an informal meeting with President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar this month.

Stephane Dujarric, the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, was asked during the press briefing to comment on President Anastasiades’ statement about an informal trilateral meeting with Guterres and Tatar, to search for ways to resume negotiations for a Cyprus settlement.

Dujarric said that what he could confirm is that the Secretary-General and the Cypriot leaders will have an informal lunch this month and that details will follow soon.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

