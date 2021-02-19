UN chief to convene informal meeting on Cyprus issue “very soon”

The UN Secretary General intends to convene an informal meeting on the Cyprus issue very soon to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a sustainable and lasting solution.

This is what his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told the Cyprus News Agency in New York late on Thursday.

“The Secretary-General intends to convene an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue very soon. A formal announcement will follow,” he said.

“The purpose of the meeting will be to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a sustainable, lasting solution to the Cyprus problem within a foreseeable horizon,” he added.

He also said the informal summit follows the consultations conducted by Senior UN official, Jane Holl Lute, over the past several months.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results.