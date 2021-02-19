News Local UN chief to convene informal meeting on Cyprus issue "very soon"

UN chief to convene informal meeting on Cyprus issue “very soon”

UN silent over Secretary-General’s next moves on Cyprus

The UN Secretary General intends to convene an informal meeting on the Cyprus issue very soon to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a sustainable and lasting solution.

This is what his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told the Cyprus News Agency in New York late on Thursday.

“The Secretary-General intends to convene an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue very soon. A formal announcement will follow,” he said.

“The purpose of the meeting will be to determine whether common ground exists for the parties to negotiate a sustainable, lasting solution to the Cyprus problem within a foreseeable horizon,” he added.

He also said the informal summit follows the consultations conducted by Senior UN official, Jane Holl Lute, over the past several months.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third.

The latest UN backed round of talks took place in 2017, in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana, but failed to yield any results.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleWhere to get a rapid test on Friday
Next articleGreece protests – once again – to Turkey over research vessel

Top Stories

Local

Action plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus’ migration crisis

Annie Charalambous -
The government has drafted an action plan at both a political and technocratic level in the EU and other international fora aiming to highlight...
Read more
Local

Police draft action plan for Saturday’s planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
Police are drafting an action plan for Saturday’s planned anti-corruption protests in Nicosia and Limassol under the shadow of strong criticism over excessive force...
Read more
Local

Proposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front

Annie Charalambous -
A strategic plan aiming towards the protection and improvement of Larnaca’s coastal front proposes the construction of 15 artificial reef breakwaters between Cape Kiti...
Read more
Local

Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads

Annie Charalambous -
The Road Safety Council is considering the speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday. Council...
Read more
Photos

Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

george -
Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered "sky crane" descent vehicle in this illustration.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Action plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus’ migration crisis

Annie Charalambous -
The government has drafted an action plan at both a political and technocratic level in the EU and other international fora aiming to highlight...
Read more
Local

Police draft action plan for Saturday’s planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
Police are drafting an action plan for Saturday’s planned anti-corruption protests in Nicosia and Limassol under the shadow of strong criticism over excessive force...
Read more
Local

Proposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front

Annie Charalambous -
A strategic plan aiming towards the protection and improvement of Larnaca’s coastal front proposes the construction of 15 artificial reef breakwaters between Cape Kiti...
Read more
Local

Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads

Annie Charalambous -
The Road Safety Council is considering the speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday. Council...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros