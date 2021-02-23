News Local UN chief says international organisation ''committed'' to Cyprus and its people

UN chief says international organisation ”committed” to Cyprus and its people

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the international organisation and himself personally are “committed” to Cyprus and its people.

And that he has repeated his intention to convene an informal meeting 5+1 on the divided island soon so that a serious negotiating process can begin.

Guterres was speaking at an official ceremony in New York during which Cyprus’ new permanent representative to the UN Andreas Hadjichrysanthou presented him his credentials.

“Cyprus is an important part of the UN… We are creating now the conditions to convene soon the informal 5+1 meeting so that we can begin serious talks and a negotiating procedure,” Guterres also said.

He then recalled his own engagement and commitment both in the past when Portugal held the EU Council presidency and now as UN Secretary General.

Especially during the negotiations at the Conference on Cyprus in Crans–Montana in 2017, he added. The talks failed to yield results.

Cyprus has been divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part.

UN resolutions call for the island’s reunification under a bi-zonal, bi-communal federal system but the Turkish side repeatedly talks about an unacceptable two-state solution in Cyprus.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice issue 102 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Top Stories

Local

UN chief says international organisation ”committed” to Cyprus and its people

Annie Charalambous -
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the international organisation and himself personally are “committed” to Cyprus and its people. And that he has repeated...
Read more
Local

Police issue 102 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 101 individuals and one shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

Plans for a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport causes friction

Annie Charalambous -
A government plan to set up a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport is causing friction between the Transport Ministry and some of the estimated...
Read more
Local

Panic prevailed in Larnaca after fire in store room with flammable materials-PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
Panic prevailed after an early morning fire on Tuesday in a storage room filled with flammable materials of a two-storey house in the heart...
Read more
World

EasyJet sees flight, holiday bookings soar on hope for UK travel restart

Annie Charalambous -
EasyJet said flight bookings jumped over 300% and holidays bookings surged by more than 600% week on week, after Britain laid out plans for...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police issue 102 fines in 24 hours for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 101 individuals and one shop owner all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for breach of measures aiming to curb the...
Read more
Local

Plans for a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport causes friction

Annie Charalambous -
A government plan to set up a designated taxi space at Larnaca Airport is causing friction between the Transport Ministry and some of the estimated...
Read more
Local

Panic prevailed in Larnaca after fire in store room with flammable materials-PHOTOS

Annie Charalambous -
Panic prevailed after an early morning fire on Tuesday in a storage room filled with flammable materials of a two-storey house in the heart...
Read more
Local

Health experts to draft lockdown easing plan on Tuesday, Cabinet decision on Thursday

Annie Charalambous -
Health experts advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday are set to draft an action plan on the gradual loosening of lockdown...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros