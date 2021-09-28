UN chief leans towards appointing special envoy on divided Cyprus

The UN Secretary-General on Tuesday could announce the appointment of a special envoy on divided Cyprus to boost efforts aiming towards the start of reunification talks.

This is what President Nicos Anastasiades said in New York late on Monday after Antonio Guterres hosted a luncheon for him and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

The new envoy is to replace Jane Holl Lute who stepped down as the UN chief’s special representative earlier this month.

Anastasiades told journalists after the informal meeting: “The UN Secretary General seems to be oriented towards appointing a special envoy with a view to look into Confidence Building Measures and to the possibility of finding common ground for a future prospect for the resumption of dialogue”.

Anastasiades also said that they had a creative meeting and that the differences between the two sides were recorded.

“We elaborated on various means for the way forward with a view to overcome deadlocks and create the prospects for the resumption of a creative dialogue,” he added.

Tatar had elaborated on his positions for sovereign equality and for two independent states, he also said.

And that he, himself, had elaborated on the position of the Greek Cypriot side that fully abides by the UN resolutions and the Secretary General`s mandate which is based on the UN resolutions.

He said that he could not go into details and underlined that he did not refrain to indicate everything that needed to be highlighted with a view to give the right perception as to what the other side says, and at the same time be creative as regards the way forward.

He also said that a relevant press release will be issued on Tuesday by the Secretary-General`s office after they communicate with the two sides.

Asked if the UN Secretary – General referred to a specific person as regards the appointment of a special envoy, Anastasiades replied negatively.

Invited to say if he will have another meeting with the Secretary General and Tatar, the President said that for the time being they have not agreed such a thing.

Asked how the UN Secretary – General and Tatar responded to his position for returning to the 1960 Constitution, President Anastasiades said that the UNSG does not comment positively or negatively.

What he takes note of is anything that can serve as a motive to bring the two communities close to each other, he added. He also noted that Tatar maintains his own positions that fall on deaf ears.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.