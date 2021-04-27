UN-brokered informal summit on Cyprus problem kicks off in Geneva

The 5+1 informal meeting on Cyprus, which the UN Secretary-General has convened, begins on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, with the participation of the divided island’s two sides and the three guarantor powers.

That is, Greece, Turkey and the UK, which will be represented by their Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

The informal meeting begins with bilateral consultations which the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, will have at the Intercontinental Hotel at 1600 local time with Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, and at 1800 with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades.

At 2045 a reception will take place for the participants in the informal meeting. Each side will be represented by the head of its delegation and two other people.

Meanwhile, Anastasiades will meet approximately at 1900 local time, on the sidelines of the informal meeting, with the Foreign Minister of Greece, Nikos Dendias.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.

The UN Secretary-General invited all parties involved to attend an informal five-plus-one meeting on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, Switzerland, from Tuesday to Thursday.